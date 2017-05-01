Bodine, Catherine

NEWARK: Catherine DeRycke Bodine, 94, died peacefully at her home. Catherine was born on December 5, 1922 in Rochester, New York , the daughter of Gustaf and Hazel Pepper DeRycke. She grow-up in Port Gibson and attended Newark Schools. During World War II, she served with the US Women’s Army Corp as a dental technician. At one time, Catherine had been an aide at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Mostly, she enjoyed working along side husband on the Bodine Family Farm. Catherine was one of the founding members of the Fairville Fire Department Ladies Axillary. She is survived by her sons Robert (Virginia) and Andrew (Denise) of Newark; daughters Deborah (Larry) Nichols of Willard and Shirley (Mark) Withey of Newark; thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; many nieces and nephews and her good friend Emily Castillo. Catherine was predeceased by her husband Russell in 2014; siblings Peter, Gustaf, Louie DeRycke, Alice Kommer, Gertrude Glazier and Peggy Lannon. Friends may call from 4 -7 PM on Friday (May 5th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. On Saturday, May 6th from 1 – 4 P.M., friends and family are invited for a time of fellowship and lunch at the August Mauer Memorial Post, American Legion, East Union Street, Newark. Burial will be private at the Port Gibson Cemetery with full military honors.

Memorials, in her memory, may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Honor Flight Rochester, PO Box 23581, Rochester, New York 14692.

murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com