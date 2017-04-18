Bilinski, John H.

SODUS: Age 59, passed away on April 17, 2017 unexpectedly at home. He is survived by his children Kimberly (Todd) Piatt, Michael (Samantha) Bilinski, Kathryn (Mitchell) Halbrook; brother Andrew (Mary) Bilinski; special friend Brenda Brown; grandchild Jackson Piatt. He is predeceased by his parents Sophia (Bobby) and Ernest Bilinski; brothers Beau Bilinski and Paul Bilinski. He enjoyed fishing on Sodus Bay. Keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice in John’s name and memory. Condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com.