Berry, Dr. Nicholas

JAMESVILLE: passed away peacefully at Iroquois Nursing Home in Jamesville on July 26, 2017 at the age of 89. The son of George Leslie Berry and Gwendolyn (Hughes) Berry, Nicholas was born on Nov. 11, 1927 in NYC. He was trained as a meteorologist while a member of the US Army Air Corps just after the end of WWII and served for a time as the squadron gardener. After earning his doctorate in veterinary medicine from Cornell University in 1954, gardening was a passion that stayed with him throughout more than four decades of operating his veterinary practice in Newark, NY. He was predeceased by his wife Diane (Cloutier) Berry. He is survived by their blended family of John (Tommie) Berry, Barbara (Wilbur) Mower, Tom (Laurie) Berry, Robert (Bretta) Berry, Nancy Berry, Tadd (Darnell) Stuart, Kristen Stuart, Laurie (Lee) Stuart, and Colin (Ann) Stuart. His grandchildren Andrea, Casey, Christopher, Kristy (Matt), Rhiannon, Timothy (Whitney), Sarah, Joey and Hannah as well as great-grandchildren Delaney and Kennedy, will all miss him. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.