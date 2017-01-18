Benedict, Janet Cone

KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC,: Formerly of Ontario, NY, passed away January 16, 2017 at the age of 77. She was born on November 8, 1939 in Rochester, New York, a daughter of the late Glenn Carlton Cone and Dorothy Marshall Cone. She was a widow of Ward Norbert Benedict who died in 2014. Janet is survived by her sons, Michael (Kelly) Benedict of Gastonia, NC and Stephen (Elena) Benedict of Belmont, NC; a daughter, Heather B. (Paul) Tallent of Arab, AL; grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Betty Lou (Lewis) Blowers of WA. Inurnment will be at a later date in Furnaceville Cemetery, Ontario, NY.