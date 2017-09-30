Baxter, John R. Baxter Ill “JR”

FORMERLY WALWORTH: Age 73 of Lower Burrell, PA formerly of Walworth, NY passed away peacefully on Friday September 29, 2017. Mr. Baxter was born on February 6, 1944 to Margaret Nee and John R. “Bud” Baxter of Arnold, Pa. He was employed by Xerox in Rochester, NY for 44 years. He was a life member of the Walworth Fire Department, Walworth Ambulance Service, Inc. and the Lions International of Walworth. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church in Lower Burrell, PA. Mr. Baxter enjoyed being active with the fire department, spending time at his cottage in Conneaut, PA and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice (Abbott) Baxter; his sister, Margaret (Dee Dee) Baxter of New Kensington; his brother, Michael F. (Cheryl) Baxter of New Kensington. He is survived by his aunt, Dorothy Nee of Arnold. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents and a niece, Janene Marie Baxter.

Friends will be received Sunday (Oct. 1) from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder St. where Prayers of Transfer will be said Monday at 9:30 AM followed by Christian Funeral Mass at 10 AM in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, PA. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made in his name to: Walworth Fire Dept. 2178 Church St. Walworth, NY., 14568. www.RusiewiczFH.com