Baxter, James Michael  “Jim”

SHORTSVILLE: Passed away on September 16, 2017 at the age of 53. Jim was employed by Paychex where he had worked for 18 years. Previously, he had been employed by the Canandaigua VA in the Recreation Department. Jim was an active member at St. Dominic Church/St. Peter’s Parish. He was the BSA Troop 39 Committee Chair, Vigil Member and adviser of the Order of the Arrow Tschipey Achtu Lodge. Jim enjoyed camping, hiking in the Adirondacks, fishing, and playing Euchre. Jim was born on January 22, 1964 in Canandaigua, NY. Predeceased by his father Robert Baxter, Sr. He is survived by his mother Julia Arcille (Denby) Baxter, wife of 22 years, Heather Cooke Baxter, sons Chayton James and Jared Michael Baxter, daughter Chenoa Grace Baxter, brothers Robert, Lance (Nadine), Ralph, Walter Brian, identical twin Albert (Jennifer) and sister Ruth (Frank) Gori, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Friends and family are invited to call Thursday , September 21, 2017 from 4pm to 8pm at The Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Dominic church, 97 West Main Street, Shortsville, NY 14548, on Friday, September 22, 2017 at 9:30AM. Inurnment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Boy Scout Troop 39, 4986 Collett Rd., Shortsville, NY 14548 or St. Peter’s Parish Memorial fund, 12 Hibbard Ave., Clifton Springs, NY 14432. Condolences may be expressed on-line at murphyfuneralservices.com.