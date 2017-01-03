Bates, Irene Elizabeth

LYONS: Age, 30, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on December 30, 2016. Irene was born a miracle baby to Roger and Barbara on June 21, 1986. She had several open heart surgeries and various health issues leading to congestive heart failure.

Irene was recently pursuing her GED. She had a heart of gold and was a friend to everyone she met. She loved her family, friends and her pets. She is survived by her grandmother Ethel Wright, her father Roger Bates, her sister Angel (Adam) Rohnke, her life long partner Jake Hill and her beloved nephew Oren Rohnke, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Irene was predeceased by her mother Barbara, grandfather Arthur and her uncle Larry.

Family and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, January 5th from 11am to 1pm at the Norton Funeral Home at 13081 West Church St., Savannah, NY. The funeral service will be immediately following the calling hours at 1 pm. Internment will be at the Fairville Cemetery located in Fairville, NY where she will be laid to rest next to her mother.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in her memory to the Children’s Miracle Network, Golisano Children’s Hospital, Office of Advancement, 300 East River Road, PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627. Online condolences may be expressed at hsnorton.com.