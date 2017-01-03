Bassett, Phyllis M.

WOLCOTT: Age 101, a resident of the Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away on December 30, 2016. Phyllis was born April 23, 1915 in Melbourne, Australia. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Leo B. Bassett in 1967 and son, Richard L. Bassett in 2012. She is survived by her daughter, Lorraine M. Bassett of Tupper Lake, NY. Private burial will be at Huron Evergreen Cemetery in the spring. Contributions may be to the Wayne County Nursing Home Activities Fund, 1529 Nye Rd., Lyons, NY 14489.