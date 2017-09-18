Barkley, Lynn Kay (Langworthy)

NEWARK: Age 62 entered eternal rest on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at her niece’s home with family by her side. Lynn was born the daughter of the late Earl and Katherine (VanBoxlaere) Langworthy on Saturday, May 7, 1955 in Rochester, NY. She had worked for Anaren Microwave Corp. in Syracuse, NY for 19 years then joined IEC Corp in Newark, NY for 12 years. With both companies, she worked on the assembly line with electronics. Lynn enjoyed crafts, reading and animals. Above everything else, Lynn loved spending time with family. Lynn will be remembered by her step-daughter Kimberly Edwards; step-son; Nickolas Barkley; three grandchildren; twin sister Linda DeWandel; brothers Paul Raymer, Lawrence (Bonnie) and Leonard (Kimberly Carol) Langworthy; many aunts including aunt Dawn, uncles, nieces including Marcia (Chris) Krauth and Tracy, nephews including Donald Hares and Chad and cousins; great great nephew Jacob Bartlett. Lynn was predeceased by husband Bruce Barkley and sister, Shirley Conaway. All services will be private. In memory of Lynn, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to ALS Association, 135 Old Cove Rd, Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com