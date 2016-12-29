Thursday, December 29th, 2016
Barclay, Bonnie

SODUS: Age 65, passed away on December 28, 2016 at home surrounded by family. She is predeceased by her father Earl DeBadts; sister Darlene “Pinky” DeBadts and brother Richard DeBadts. She is survived by her loving husband Rodney; mother Inez “Babe” DeBadts; brothers BJ and Toby DeBadts; children Jeramy (Pam) Barclay and Tina Overbaugh; step children Cheryl (David) Johnson, John (Elaine) Barclay; grandchildren and a great grandson; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held in the Baptist Rural Cemetery in the spring at a later time. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Sodus Center Fire Hall and the Sodus Center Ladies Auxiliary. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.

