Barber, Gary L.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on (Wednesday) May 17, 2017 at home with his family by his side at age 74. Gary was born to the late Morris and Mary (Posman) Barber on December 10, 1942 in Rochester, NY. He retired from DuPont after 28 years of service as a Maintenance Foreman. Survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cynthia; children: Aaron (Linda) and Kelly Barber (Robert Closson); grandchildren: Nina and Max (Ashley) Barber, John (Jann) and Gus LaDelfa; great grandchildren: Lennon, Quint, Penelope and Vivian; brother: Ronald Barber; special friends: Jerry and Dorothy Allen; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on (Tuesday) May 23, 2017 from 4pm to 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.