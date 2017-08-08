Banke Jesse J.

NORTH CAROLINA/SOUTH SODUS: Age 35 passed away unexpectedly on May 26th, 2017. He was predeceased by his mother Clemence M. Banke and his maternal grand parents James and Lillian Banke he was a graduate of Lyons School. He also served in the U.S. Army. He is survived by his wife Tasha, daughter Elissa Fenty, maternal uncles Rene Banke ,James Banke & Daniel Burke, cousin Renee and lifelong friends Jack T. Fitzpatrick, Yvonne (MacClurg) Salter & family. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday August 19, 2017 at 12 pm (noon) at Lakeview Cemetery in Pultneyville N.Y. at his mother’s grave side.