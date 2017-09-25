Ball, Nancy Yvonne

NEWARK/CLAYTON: Age 81, of Newark joined the Choir in Heaven with her beautiful singing voice. She Passed a away at her home on September 15 after a long illness. She was under the care of her loving husband Ora and Hospice of Wayne and Seneca Counties. Nancy was born on May 10, 1936 in Watertown, NY, the daughter of Frederick and Beatrice (Carr) Countryman. She graduated from Watertown High School at the age of 17 in the final January graduation in 1954. While still in high school Nancy worked part time for a doctor in the Woolworth building doing secretarial work. She also worked for Westinghouse. Later jobs included the 1000 Island Bridge Authority, Alexandria Bay Hospital as an Administrator, Hospice of Jefferson and St. Lawrence County and as Activities Director for Samaritan Keep in Watertown. In 1958 she married George L. Waterson who passed away in 2008. Nancy loved to sing and was active in many choirs over the years, sometimes directing. She was sought after as a soloist and often sang duets with her close friend Helen Ingerson. She was a member of Northern Choral Society of Watertown when they went on tour singing in England and Wales in 1992. In 2014 she reconnected with her high school sweetheart Ora P. Ball and they were married in November of that year at the River Community Church of Clayton where Nancy was a member. Survivors include her loving husband, Ora. Her son Russell (Annette) in Brooksville Florida; brother Dennis P. Countryman in Kingston, NY; sister Rev. Jane E. (Clark) Wagner of Harrisville, NY; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Nancy is predeceased by her mother the Rev. Beatrice Carr Clark and step father Vernon H. Clark(Pop); her son Jeffery Waterson; a sister Patricia Countryman, and a brother Rev. Joseph L. Countryman. Burial at a later date at the Riverside Cemetery on Wellesley Island. Memorial donations can be made in Nancy’s name to either church or to the Hospice of Wayne and Seneca Counties. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com