Bailey DeMass ,Gladys L. Wiestner

VICTORY: Age 104 passed away peacefully, Friday December 23, 2016. She was a lifelong resident of Victory, NY. Born April 29, 1912 to her parents August and Edna Wiestner. Gladys was predeceased by husbands Emery Bailey and Howard “Skip” DeMass, brother Carl Wiestner, sister Frances Kreiger, daughter-in–law Catherine Bailey, and grandson Scott Bailey. Surviving is a son Donald Bailey (Barb) of Victory, NY and a daughter Mae (Tom) Duggan of AZ; grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and her step families, extended families, and friends. There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family after the holidays. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in Gladys’s name. Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek is in care of the arrangements. catoredcreek.com