Babin, Joseph L.

PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at the age of 92. Joe was born on April 20, 1925 in Albany, NY the son of George and Julia Babin. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Navy Flag in honor of his service to our country in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Joe loved animals, especially cats. He was the “Original Picker” and enjoyed scrapping and hunting for his next treasure. Joe is survived by his; daughter-in-law Alice Campman; grandchildren William (Dawn) Miller, Robert Johnson, Barbara (Shelton) Malone, Todd Kallner and Mary (William) Shutter and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother George Babin Jr. and lifelong companion Katherine Miller. A gathering to celebrate Joe’s life will be announced by the family. Please consider memorials in his memory to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Online condolences @ rlyostfuneralhome.com