Ayers, Merle E.

CLYDE: Age 70 of Glasgow Street, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at Rochester General Hospital. Merle was born in Sayre, PA, May 8, 1946, son of Paul & Helen Still Ayers. Survived by his wife of 18 years, Susan Woodworth Ayers, son: Eric, daughter: Laura; stepchildren: Mark (Danielle) Hippert, Kevin Hippert, Sara (Mark) Tips, Jennifer (Robert) Morris, Valerie, Katharine & Amanda Hippert. Friends may call Tuesday, January 10, 4-6 pm at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde where services will be held at 6 pm. Memorials to Clyde-Savannah Public Library, 204 Glasgow Street, Clyde NY 14433.