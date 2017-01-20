Avery, Wayne W.

MACEDON: Peacefully passed away on January 19, 2017 after a short illness at age 82. Predeceased by brother; Sam (Judy) Avery. Wayne proudly served our country in the United States Army. Survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sylvia; children: Bill (Barbara), Steve (Kathleen); and Rob (Karen) Avery, Sandy (Kevin) Grace; and Scott (Priscilla) Avery; grandchildren: Tiffany, Ashley, Amy, Adam, Noah, Hannah, Samantha, and Jake; great grandchildren: Lilly, Emma, and Bentley; sister: Janice (Albert) Avery and Shirley (James) Murphy; several brothers and sisters in law; nieces: Jean and Cheryl; nephews: Kevin and Nicholas.

Per Wayne’s wishes, no calling hours or services will be held. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery with military honors.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com