Avery, Pearl Alice (Wenner)

LYONS/SOUTH SODUS: Pearl (Wenner) Avery peacefully returned to the arms of the Lord in Newark-Wayne Community Hospital on September 1, 2017 surrounded by loving family. Pearl was born to the late Gail and Cora (Swarts) Wenner on February 25, 1920 in Sparta, NY, and attended school in Dansville. She married Francis Avery on November 10, 1939 in Cohocton, and was blessed with a large and loving family. She was predeceased by husband Francis, brothers Peter (Theresa) and Charles (Lucille) Wenner, and sister Caroline (Ronnie) Paddock, as well as grandchild Benjamin Page. She is survived by son Dewayne Avery, daughters Dawne (William) Sampson, Faye (Richard) Gilmore, and Terry (Kevin) Hagan; grandchildren Lynn Jackson, Sharon (Raymond Otero) Sampson-Otero, Lica Gilmore, Susan Sampson, Scott Avery, Rachael Mead, and Sara Maurice; great-grandchildren Tyler Twombly, Joshua Page, Patrick (Amanda Balch) Robertson, Katelyn (Jeffery) Allen, Jordan Avery, Haley Maurice, Ireland Avery, Avery Maurice, Raymond Otero, Jr., Myra Dean, Evan Sampson, and Lucas Maurice; and great-great-grandchildren Patrick Robertson, Jr., Alea Allen, and Lola Currier. Pearl was a devoted and longtime member of Maranatha Baptist Church of Lyons, deriving conviction and comfort from her careful study and practice of God’s word. She enjoyed reading and gardening, and created beautiful crocheted and knitted pieces, often sharing them with others. She loved animals, especially her many faithful companion dogs and cats over the years. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pearl’s memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. Per Pearl’s wishes, a small memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 17, 2017 at Maranatha Baptist Church in Lyons.