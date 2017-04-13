Austin, Linda L.

CLYDE: Age 61, of Elm Street, died Monday, April 10, 2017 at Thompson Hospital, Canandaigua. Linda was born in Lyons, January 23, 1956, daughter of Leon & Emma VanHorn Osborn. She had worked at FLDDSO for 37 years and Clyde Electronics, and operated Austin Pizza on Columbia Street for 4 years. She loved to cook, bake and camp. She was a graduate of Clyde High School. Survived by her husband of 35 years: Keith, 2 sons: Keith Jr. and Roger of Clyde, 3 grandchildren: Azarin, Morgan, Noah, 2 sisters: Marie Lawson, Geraldine (Cherry) Patterson, nieces, nephews. Predeceased by her daughter, Krista in 1984, brother Kenneth in 2013, nephew Dennis Lawson in 1967, niece Theresa Witt, in-laws, Robert & Geraldine Austin. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St, Clyde. Visit www. PursateriFunerals.com A graveside service will be held Saturday, April 22 at 12 noon at Rose Cemetery, Rose. Memorials to Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14642.