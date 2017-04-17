Attwell, Rosalyn Ann

NEWARK: Age 76, passed away on Thursday (April 13, 2017) at the DeMay Living Center. Rosie was born on February 16, 1941 in Elmira, New York, the daughter of the late Raymond and Enavesta Mix Kay. She graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira, Class of 1959. Rosie had worked at Garlock’s in Palmyra and retired from IEC in Newark in 1996 – but raising her family was most important to her and helping with her grandchildren. Rosie loved to cook and collected cookbooks. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, bowling and her cats. She was a member of the Light House Baptist Church and the Newark Grange. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, James E. Attwell; her children Richard Dickinson, Jr. of Macedon, James Dickinson of Naples, Kathy Carr of Farmington, Jennifer (Eugene) Pitts of Port Gibson, William Dickinson of Fla., Suzanne (Ken) Custer, Jr. of Newark; 11 grandchildren, Ashley and Alicia Carr, James II and Nicholas Dickinson, Dennis Hayes, Charles Turner, Vincent Smith, Zachary, Brandon, Kendra and Royce Custer; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Darla (Wayne) Nash of Elmira; two brothers Steve (Maureen) Kay of Ariz. and Richard (Lynda) Kay of N.C.; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Joseph Dickinson and grandson, Scotty Smith.

Friends may call from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday (April 17) at the Light House Baptist Church, 1000 South Main Street, Newark where a funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Jerry Wilson officiating. A reception in the church hall follow the service.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Light House Baptist Church, 1000 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513 or the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. murphyandsonsfuneralhome