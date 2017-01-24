Aman, John Harold

WALWORTH/ONTARIO: Unexpectedly on January 22, 2017 at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Barbara; his children and step-children, Marla (Mike) Houk, Marty (Laurie), Gary (Betty) and Christine Aman, Allison (Mike) Keenehan, Rick (Melissa), Ben (Lauren) Aman, Carla Woodhouse, Betsy, Michael (Susan), Suzan, and Phillip Tellgren; 27 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; his siblings, Leo (Marian), Edward (Kathryn), Ann (Thomas) Keegan, Ruth Boyle, Margaret (Timothy) Ludwig, Rev. Gerald S.J.; in-laws, Mark (Leona) Hanna; many nieces, nephews and cousins along with numerous special neighbors and dear friends. He is predeceased by his parents Harold and Julia Aman, brothers-in-law Richard Boyle and Dick Siemers, stepson Scott Tellgren and stepdaughter-in-law Debbie Tellgren.

Friends may call on THURSDAY January 26th, 3-8 PM at the Falvo Funeral Home, 1295 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road (Webster, Rte. 250). On FRIDAY, family and friends are asked to go directly to Spiritus Christi Church (121 S. Fitzhugh St.) for the celebration of his Funeral Mass at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s honor to the Lions Club of Walworth or Spiritus Christi Church.