Allen, Paul L.

WOLCOTT: Age 60, passed away Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at home, after a brief illness. Mr. Allen was born in Lyons, a son to Harold R. and Mildred G. Allen on October 5, 1956. He graduated from Webster Schroeder High School in 1972. In October of 1974 Mr. Allen enlisted in the USCG where he completed 22 years and retired in 1996 as a SK1. He is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Allen of Garrison, NY and Brianna Venette of Newark, DE; son Gregory P. Allen; brothers, Robert Allen of Victor, NY and Christopher L. Allen of Rose, NY; sister, Sharon Doucet of NC;. several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be Tuesday, (October 10) 11:00 am at Rose Cemetery. There will be a Memorial Service held on Saturday, October 21, 2017, 11:00 am, at Christopher Allen’s home, 4137 S. Main St., Rose. Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Program in Paul’s memory. Arrangements are with Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home in North Rose. keysorfuneralhomes.com