Alford, Vera Mae

CLYDE: Age 68 of Lock Street, died December 26, 2016 in Winston Salem, N.C. Vera was born in Tampa, FL, December 13, 1948 daughter of Robertson & Gladys Hayes Graham. Survived by two daughters, Janice Edwards of NC, Tina (Eric) Carr of Clyde, son Henry Alford of NC, 2 brothers, Robert and Dave Graham, 2 sisters Josephine Epps, Margaret McKinney, sister and brothers-in-law, Predeceased by her husband Henry in 2007, brother Jimmie Reed, sister Wuanita Graham, nephew Christopher Tyler Graham. Friends may call Monday, January 2, 2017, 4-7 pm at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde. Funeral services Tuesday, January 3 at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Covell Rd, Rose. Burial Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Huron.