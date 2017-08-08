Albanese, David C.

LYONS/NEWARK: David C. Albanese, 23, took his life unexpectedly on Sunday (July 30, 2017). David was born on July 23, 1994 in Newark, the son of John D. and Jenifer Gansz Albanese. He graduated from Lyons High School in 2012 and earned an Associates Degree in Communication from the Finger Lakes Community College. While in school, Dave was active with the Boy Scouts and was the captain of the defense for the high school football team. He enjoyed fishing. He loved to make people laugh and making funny videos. Dave was a good person admired by his teacher’s and his family. He had been working at the Newark Walmart Store. He is survived by his parents John and Jenifer of Lyons, his paternal grandparents John and Louise Albanese of Sodus Point; Maternal grandparents Alma and Carl Larsen of Walterloo and Myron and Edna Gansz of Lyons; serveal Aunts and Uncles; cousins Matt, Brian and Michael; and his special friend Han. A memorial service will be announced for a later date. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com