Adriaansen, Leslie Irving

WILLIAMSON: Passed away suddenly on 9/23/17 at age 82. He is predeceased by his parents, Irving and Elizabeth (VanKowenburg) Adriaansen; Wife, Phyllis Adriaansen. He is survived by his sons David (Elisa) Adriaansen, Donald (Kathleen) Adriaansen, Dale Adriaansen, Alan (Rose) Mogray, and Stephen Mogray and daughter, Lynne (Marty) Gochenaur; grandchildren, Erin, Lindsey and Kyle Adriaansen; Ashton and Rachael Gochenaur; Nichole (Mason) Dawson; Zachary, Emily, Parker, Paige and Savannah Mogray; great grandson, Tucker Dawson; brother Richard (Mary) Adriaansen and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 4-7pm Wednesday, September 27 at the Second Reformed Church of Marion, 3757 Mill St., Marion, NY where the Funeral Service will be held Thursday, September 28th at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Condolences may be expressed at: stevensfhmarion.com