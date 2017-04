MACEDON: Passed away peacefully Sunday, April 2, 2017 at the age of 78.

Calling hours will be Thursday, April 6 from 4 – 7 PM at Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, 123 W. Main Street, Palmyra. A Funeral Mass will be Friday, April 7 at 10:00 AM in Saint Francis DeSales Church, Geneva. Entombment will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Geneva.