Times of Wayne County

PALMYRA: Died on September 4, 2017 at age 74. Dianne was born on July 7, 1943 in Rochester, NY to the late Nolan and Betty Smith. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, John Stalker; children, John Stalker, Jr., Dyan Stalker, Chad (Stephanie) and Mike (Tracey) Stalker; grandchildren, Collin, Angelina and Masson; and many other family members. Dianne always put her family and friends first. She will be missed mostly by how caring and loving she was, along with her beautiful smile that was always on her face. She was very sociable and never missed a family gathering. She loved animals, attending concerts and truly enjoyed square dancing with her husband, John. She looked forward to attending her weekly ceramics classes with friends Dianne also had a love for photographs; anywhere she went there would be a camera close by to capture every moment. Dianne was a member of Cross Creek Church for many years.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Cross Creek Church, crosscreek.church or to the Humane Society at Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY 14450. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.