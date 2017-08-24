Wagner, Vincent “Vince” C.

INTERLACHEN, FL: Age 86, of passed away Aug. 19, 2017 at Haven Hospice in Palatka after an extended illness. Upon returning from the Korean Conflict, he was employed 43 years at Garlock Inc. in Palmyra, N.Y. After retiring in 1993 he relocated to Interlachen, Fl He was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet and two brothers, Myron and Gerald Wagner. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; three sons, Scott (Carol) of Long Island, N.Y.; Jon of Ocala; David of Palmyra; stepson, James Dykeman (Joni) of Duluth, Ga.; three grandchildren, two great-grandsons, many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will begin 1 p.m. Sept. 22 at the National Cemetery in Bushnell,Fl Rest in Peace Vincent, you will be greatly missed. Crevasse’s Simple Cremation is handling arrangements.