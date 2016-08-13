WHAT’S THAT SHIP? Entrepreneur renovates dream boat in Lyons

If you’ve traveled past the Dry Dock in Lyons, you’ve no doubt seen the massive 126 foot steel barge that is currently calling the shipyard home.

But how does a boat like this end up in Lyons NY?

The previous owner, founder of Redken Cosmetics, had converted the boat from a shipping vessel to a luxury barge in 2006. She used it to cruise the Burgundy region in France for several years before deciding to bring the vessel over to the States.

After she passed in 2014, the Sojourn began to slip into disrepair.

Internet entrepreneur Robert Muller, who built and sold his ISP business in Seattle, was on the hunt for his next project.

“New York seemed like a good fit for me. There are many customers who are fed up with the likes of Comcast and Time Warner when it comes to broadband internet service.”

While researching places to live, Muller came across a few tons of steel that he thought just might fit the bill. “I put a bid in, but never thought I’d actually get it.”

Get it he did, and so began his journey from Seattle to Lyons.

Muller, who is no stranger to large scale projects or challenges, admits he was still a bit taken back when he first saw it. “I didn’t know exactly what I was getting into, to be honest.”

Besides the physical damage and necessary repairs, the interior decor wasn’t quite what Muller had envisioned for his NYC pad. So he got to work on bringing his dream to reality.

Over the past 12 months, a crew of builders, painters and electricians have been hard at work transforming the once humble shipping barge into a swanky 3,000 square foot residence. Many of the contractors are local, including Dobbins Painting and Contracting of Lyons, and Joe Snell Electric out of Canandaigua. “I think it’s important to support the community and everyone here has been great.”

The boat was stripped down to the bones, which gave Muller a chance to truly build anything he could imagine. This includes 4 guests suites, each with their own private bathroom, jetted tub, 55” flatscreen TV and their own view through one of the ships many brass portholes.

On the upper levels, there is room for dozens of guests on the rooftop party deck, as well as a true cook’s kitchen, ample living space, a custom built bar and much more.

Muller and his girlfriend will have a master suite, complete with all the amenities one would expect at a five star hotel.

This will be a welcome addition for the couple who has spent the last year traveling between hotels and temporary apartments awaiting the boat’s completion.

“I love the water, and when you’re running a high intensity startup, you need something to help calm you down at night. Plus it will make a pretty cool office.”

Beyond living and working on Sojourn, Muller plans to use the barge for charity and corporate events and possibly even renting it out for families and individuals to enjoy.

While Muller is still adding up the expenses, the Sojourn Barge project will cost much less than traditional real estate in New York City. He already has a space for the boat that overlooks the NYC skyline. Muller says he will use the space for his residence as well as a place to work on his new company, FAST Network.

Construction is expected to be finished over the next few weeks, then the great Sojourn will make its voyage down to its permanent home.

For more information on the Sojourn Barge, visit SojournNYC.com.