Wayne Central teen dies in car crash

State Police and emergency personnel were called to the scene of a one vehicle accident on Walworth/Ontario Road between Cummings and Smith Hill Road in the Town of Walworth on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m.

The preliminary report said that Evan Williamson, age 17 of Walworth hit a pole with his small Honda sedan. Police surmise that speed was a factor. Evan has transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, surrounded by his family. He is the son of Mary Stoughtenger and Craig Williamson.

Evan, a junior at Wayne Central, had just transferred to the school, and was just making new friends. He had not yet become involved in any sports or clubs, with the school year just beginning.

Superintendent of Schools at Wayne Central, Dr. Mathis Calvin sent a note to parents in the district announcing that counselors would be available for students.

Calling hours are set for Sunday, September 25th from 1-4 pm at Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott. Evan’s Funeral will be held on Monday, September 26, 2016 at 10 am at the funeral home.