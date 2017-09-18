Walworth Conservatives choose candidates for November

The Conservative Committee of Walworth held a nominating caucus on Sunday, September 17th to

chose their candidates for November’s ballot.

With about 22 registered conservatives in attendance, the balloting for several of the positions took

some time. Finally nominated to the slate of candidates for the Conservatives in Walworth are:

Frank Alo for Supervisor (a Conservative), Aimee Phillips for Town Clerk (a Republican), Tim Vendel for Highway Superintendent (a Republican), Karel Ambroz (Republican) and Cody Phillips (Democrat) for Town Council. No nomination was made for Town Justice. The two incumbents – Patti Marini, Town Supervisor, and Suzi Hawkins-Mance did not receive the Conservative nod. Susie Jacobs, current Town Clerk who is running for Town Supervisor also failed to get the Conservative endorsement.

