Walworth Churches to help Hurricane victims with Hygiene/Emergency kits

We’ve all been glued to our televisions the past weeks and have watched in awe as we saw the destruction of the recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida. We have seen the impact on people’s lives – the flooding, the homes destroyed and lives permanently changed by the ferocious winds and water. We’ve seen the survivors crowded into shelters, emergency buildings and stadiums. We wonder what we might be able to do to help.

The Walworth Council of Churches will be gathering Hygiene Kits and Emergency Cleanup Buckets to be sent to victims of both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. The Hygiene kits contain basic necessities to allow for personal needs: washing a face, combing hair, brushing one’s teeth. The Emergency Buckets will help those who can get back into their homes to clean the remains of the flooding from the walls and floors. They are each one step to help people get their lives back in some kind of order.

The community is invited to join in helping those impacted by the hurricanes. You may donate either completed kits/buckets or any parts needed for them. Second Baptist Church (3689 Main Street, Walworth) will be open Wednesday, September 20th and 27th and Fridays September 22 and 29th from 9:00 AM to Noon to receive any donations from the public. They will also accept monetary donations at that same time. Monetary donations will be sent through United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), 100% of which goes directly to help the victims and their recovery. There are NO administrative costs deducted from donations. All donations must be delivered to the church by Friday, September 29th.

Hygiene Kits Supplies needed:

• One hand towel measuring approximately 15”x 28” to 16”x 32” (no fingertip, bath, dish towel or micro-fiber)

• One washcloth

• One wide-tooth comb removed from the package

• One finger nail or toe nail clipper removed from the package

• One bath size bar of soap in the wrapper

• One toothbrush in the package

• Ten standard size Band-aids

Place all items inside a one-gallon plastic zipper closure bag. Remove the excess air from the bag and seal before boxing. Do not add any extra items or toothpaste. A tube of extended expiration date toothpaste will be added to each Hygiene Kit just prior to its journey.

Clean-Up Buckets Supplies needed:

• One five-gallon bucket with reseal-able lid (If bucket has been used, clean well but do not use if it has held chemicals of any kind.)

• Four scouring pads

• Seven sponges, including one large

• One scrub brush

• Eighteen reusable cleaning towels (e.g. Easy Wipes)

• One 50 oz. or two 25 oz. bottle(s) of liquid laundry detergent

• One 16-28 oz. bottle of liquid disinfectant dish soap

• One 12-16 oz. bottle of household cleaner that can be mixed with water (no spray bottles)

• One package of 48-50 clothespins

• Clothesline, two 50 ft. or one 100 ft.

• Five dust masks

• Two pairs non-surgical latex gloves

• One pair work gloves, cotton with leather palm or all leather

• 24-28 heavy duty or contractor type 30-45-gallon trash bags on a roll and removed from carton

• One 6-9 oz. bottle of non-aerosol insect repellent

All cleaning items must be new— all liquid items must be capped and securely tightened. Place all items into the bucket, making sure they are packed securely to avoid damage during shipment. Snap the lid on tight and seal with packing tape.

So, gather your family, friends and neighbors and decide where you wish to help. If you have any questions, please call Donna Klaeysen, 315.986.1227.