Walgreens purchase of Rite Aid in flux

When news of the second largest pharmacy chain in the U.S., Walgreens, buying the second largest chain, Rite Aid, questions began to surface. What about cases where there is a Walgreens next to, or near a Rite Aid? Will this mean less competition in the drug/pharmacy market? Specifically, what stores in Wayne County will join the Walgreens stables?

In the Village of Newark, relatively new, stand alone buildings for Walgreens and Rite Aid were constructed within the past several years, less than a mile apart. Will the Rite Aids on Route 104 in the towns of Ontario and Butler convert to the Walgreens banner?

There was no question the Federal Trade Commission, along with state agencies would put in their two cents to preserve retail pharmacy chain competition.

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance on Thursday called off its deal to buy Rite Aid after struggling to win antitrust approval.

Instead, Walgreens will acquire nearly half of the smaller rival’s U.S. stores for $5.18 billion in cash, something Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina told analysts and investors is “more attractive than the transaction it replaces.” Notably, Walgreens won’t assume any debt from Rite Aid in this deal.

To resolve competition concerns, Walgreens agreed to acquire fewer stores in New York State and the New York City metropolitan region than it originally had planned. Walgreens will now acquire 272 stores in New York State, with Rite Aid retaining 327 stores across the state. Additionally, Walgreens will acquire 34 fewer stores in New Jersey and 13 fewer stores in Connecticut than initially proposed, allowing Rite Aid to maintain a significant footprint in the New York City metropolitan region, and preserving Rite Aid as a competitive force in the region.

Walgreens initially sought to acquire Rite Aid in its entirety in November 2015. A 19-month review of that transaction by the Federal Trade Commission, Attorney General Schneiderman, and several other states identified significant competitive issues posed by the transaction, and Walgreens and Rite Aid abandoned the merger in June 2017. Shortly thereafter, Walgreens announced that it intended to acquire 2,186 stores from Rite Aid, but, in response to the competitive concerns, Walgreens will now acquire 254 fewer Rite Aid stores.

“Retail pharmacy chains fill the majority of prescriptions in many areas of New York State,” Attorney General Schneiderman said. “Vigorous competition between pharmacy chains keeps down the cost of filling a prescription, which benefits New York consumers and businesses by preserving choice and keeping costs low. We’ll continue to keep close tabs on consolidation in the retail pharmacy space to ensure New Yorkers get the lower prices, greater choices, and better service they deserve.”

The June 2017 transaction proposed by Walgreens and Rite Aid also included an agreement granting Rite Aid the option to purchase generic drugs through an affiliate of Walgreens at a low cost for a ten-year period. After discussion with federal and state antitrust regulators, that agreement was amended to allow Rite Aid greater latitude to pursue outside business relationships over the course of the agreement.

Phil Caruso, Media Relations for Walgreens, said they were not releasing a list of stores at this time.

Walgreen sgave no date as to when the list of stores changing will be released.

Walgreens Boots Alliance said it has “secured regulatory clearance” for an amended agreement to buy 1,932 Rite Aid stores for $4.375 billion.

The announcement Tuesday means the nation’s largest drugstore chain will buy fewer Rite Aid stores than it announced in June, but Walgreens finally has all of the regulatory approvals it needs after two years. In June, Walgreens said it would purchase 2,186 stores for $5.175 billion.

In a statement by Walgreens: “Store purchases expected to begin in October with completion anticipated in spring 2018”

“This is a significant moment for our company, and we are excited about the opportunities this agreement will deliver for our customers and patients, employees and investors,” said Walgreens Boots Alliance Executive Vice Chairman and CEO Stefano Pessina. “Combining Walgreens retail pharmacy network with a strong portfolio of Rite Aid locations is expected to help us achieve enhanced, sustainable growth while enabling us to broaden our reach and provide greater access to convenient, affordable care in more local neighborhoods across the United States. We are confident in the path ahead and look forward to working together to shape the future of health care and deliver on the full potential these stores bring to our network.”

After all stores are acquired, the plan is to convert them to the Walgreens brand in carefully planned phases over time. The stores to be purchased are located primarily in the Northeast and Southern U.S., and the three distribution centers to be purchased are located in Dayville, Conn., Philadelphia, Pa., and Spartanburg, S.C. The transition of these distribution centers to Walgreens will not begin for at least 12 months.