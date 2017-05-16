Victims of Fatal crash on Harris Road identified

Around 6:00. O’clock Tuesday morning deputies were dispatched to Harris Road just south of Atlantic Avenue in Penfield for the report of a vehicle that had driven off the roadway and into some trees. Upon arrival deputies located a vehicle on the east side of the roadway overturned. They located a female inside the vehicle and a male a few feet south of the vehicle. Both were deceased. It appears that the male had been ejected from the vehicle. It is unknown exactly when the crash occurred but upon deputies canvassing the area neighbors reported hearing a loud noise at about 3:30 in the morning.

It appears that the vehicle was operated by the male southbound on Harris Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle passed through the stop sign at Atlantic Avenue and became airborne. After landing the vehicle proceeded south on Harris Rd before turning sideways then overturning and running through multiple trees. The vehicle came to rest on its roof with the female still seat belted inside and the male ejected.

The driver was identified as Pavel Laune, dob 1/12/93, of Webster, and the passenger was Melody Stacklyn, dob 8/22/88, of Walworth, NY.

The investigation is ongoing.