Troopers arrest man for Unlawful Fleeing, DWI after pursuit in stolen vehicle

On Friday (1/20), at approximately 1:20 PM, Troopers were called to the Save-A-Lot parking lot in Ontario for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When Troopers arrived, and attempted to stop the vehicle, the operator, Louis Alletto, age 27, from Spencerport, fled.

Alletto refused to comply and led Troopers on a pursuit on Route 104 in Wayne County westbound into Monroe County. Alletto exited Route 104 at Salt Road in Webster and headed southbound losing control of the vehicle in the area of 922 Salt Road. Alletto drove onto a lawn at that location and fled on foot.

Alletto was taken into custody after a brief struggle with Troopers.

Alletto was charged with Unlawful Fleeing, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, and numerous vehicle and traffic charges.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of the City of Rochester on Wednesday.