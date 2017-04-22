Traffic stop yields two pounds of marijuana

State Police out of Wolcott reported stopping a vehicle on Buerman Road in Sodus for a Loud Exhaust on Friday (4/14) at 7:24 p.m.

The Troopers smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A two year-old girl, the daughter of the driver, Vaughn S. Marsteiner, age 23, of 2880 Sandhill Road in Newark was in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

A passenger in the vehicle, Chance E. Burke, age 21, of 17 Belden Avenue in Sodus took off on foot and was captured after running about two blocks by one of the troopers.

Police found over two pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, along with a substantial amount of cash, over $5000.

Marsteiner was subsequently charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree. He was arraigned in Sodus Court and remanded to jail on $2000 cash/$4000 bond.

Burke was charged with Resisting Arrest, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Criminal Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree and Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree after giving the troopers a false name.

At Burke’s arraignment in Sodus he escaped out of Court. A K-9 and his handler were used to track Chance. He was discovered hiding in a Sodus residence several hours after fleeing and taken back into custody. Chance was additionally charged with Escape in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest and Obstruction of Governmental Administration. He was remanded to jail on No Bail.

At the time, Chance, who is well known to police, was out on bail on charges out of Monroe County on 14 charges.

Records show that on March 8, 2016, State Troopers out of Rochester stopped a vehicle Chance was operating on Route 490 in Rochester for Tinted Windows and smelled marijuana. At that time police seized numerous drugs and $873 in currency.

An inventory of the drugs resulted in the seizure of 8 oxycodone, 49 acetaminophen/ oxy pills, 11 Xanax, 17 Terra Med cannabis, 120 milligram espresso beans (marijuana chocolate bites) and 9 (100 milligram) THC cherry drops.

At that arrest Chance was charged with two counts of Controlled Substance not in Original Container, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree-Intent to Sell, Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia and three counts of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

Chance’s case on the 2016 charges is still pending Monroe County Grand Jury action.