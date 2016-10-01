Three teens charged in Burglary at Pal-Mac concession stand

On Thursday (9/29), State Police Investigators out of Lyons reported the arrest of three Macedon teens for Felony Burglary in the Third Degree. Two of the males were also charged with Arson in the Fifth Degree.

The arrests stem from a burglary to the Palmyra-Macedon School District’s concession stand, located at 163 Hyde Parkway in Palmyra on Saturday (9/24) around 1 a.m. During the burglary, a golf cart was stolen and later destroyed by fire.

Charged with the Felony Burglary were Servass DeWind, age 16, of Macedon Center Road in Macedon; Drew M. Schafer, age 17, of Maple Avenue in Macedon and Kyle M. Elmer, age 17, of Yellow Mills Road in Macedon.

It is alleged the three Pal-Mac High School teens broke into the Palmyra-Macedon Concession stand, broke locks on refrigerators and stole food items and beverages. They reportedly even cooked hamburgers in the concession stand microwave, before stealing a EZGO Model TXT golf cart.

Damage to the building and contents was estimated in the “thousands” of dollars. The stolen golf cart was later found burned in a field off Yellow Mills Road in Macedon. DeWind and Schafer were also charged with Misdemeanor Arson in the Fifth Degree.

All three defendants were arraigned in the Village of Palmyra Court before Village Justice Terry Rodman and released to re-appear in the Village of Palmyra Court on October 11th.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation is asked to contact the State Police in Lyons at (315)946-3044.

In a statement released by Robert Ike, Palmyra-Macedon Superintendent, he wrote:

“In the early morning on Saturday, September 24, 2016 the Palmyra Macedon Central School District discovered the concession stand at the High School had been vandalized and upon investigation identified that school district property was missing. School district officials immediately contacted law enforcement, and the New York State Police were then able to make arrests in this matter. School district officials will continue to cooperate with the police and the district attorney’s office in the prosecution of this matter.

The school district will also follow the process contained in the New York State Education Law and the school district code of conduct to address student discipline. Due to student privacy laws, the school district will not comment further on the particulars of the student disciplinary proceedings.

We wish to thank the New York State Police, Macedon Police Department, and Palmyra Police Department for their assistance and support in this case. The school district officials take the preservation of school district resources and the protection of the school district property seriously.”

More charges my be pending.