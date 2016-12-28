Teens sustain minor injuries after early morning accident in Lyons

The Wayne County Office of The Sheriff reports the investigation of a personal injury motor vehicle accident on Maple Street Road in the Town of Lyons. Skyler Grenon, age 18, of Sodus was traveling northbound on Maple Street Road in the Town of Lyons when she lost control of the vehicle hitting the ditch on the west side of the road.

Passengers, Joslin Mckay, age 18, and Ahjiana Johnson, age 19, of Sodus sustained minor injuries during the accident. Mckay and Johnson were transported to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital by Lyons ambulance to be treated for their injuries.

Assisting at the scene were Lyons Fire Department and Lyons Ambulance.