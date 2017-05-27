Where are the teachers? Rigid certifications make some openings hard to fill

Earlier this week, the New York State School Boards Association released a report detailing which areas of the state were more prone to teacher shortages. The report indicated that teacher shortages were largely confined to New York City and rural school districts.

The Times of Wayne County reached out to several districts across the county on Thursday to understand how they’re affected by teacher shortages. Administrators at each school said they struggle with filling certain subjects, specifically math, science, foreign language, speech, technology and english as a second language (ESL).

Ten years ago, superintendent David Sholes said that whenever Red Creek Central School District had an opening for an elementary school teaching position they would typically receive 500 applications. Today, he said the district receives 20 or 30 for the same positions.

Even with the drastic decrease in the number of elementary teaching applicants, Sholes noted that it is still a decent supply compared to the number applicants for more specific subjects like math and science.

“Math is usually a hard one and science can be difficult because of the different certifications in science,” Sholes explained. “The state has changed a lot of the certifications around and the certifications have to match up with the position, where it used to be that the certifications were broader. Now they’re more specific, which hinders us in being able to fill a spot.”

Like Sholes, Gananda CSD superintendent Shawn Van Scoy seemed to largely attribute the shortages to the lack of flexibility for certifications. According to him, another tough position to find certified candidates for is library media specialist. Gananda’s current library media specialist is a certified administrator and is also certified in English. She agreed to fill the role after the district couldn’t find an outside candidate. She’s currently working on getting her library media specialist certification, Van Scoy said.

“So we’ve had to make choices…do you hire people who have certification but aren’t high-quality candidates, or do you find a high-quality candidate and then help them get the certification?” he added. “We’ve chosen to hire high-quality candidates and help them get certifications.”

Robert La Ruche, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resource at Wayne Central, said that they currently have an opening for a German language teacher and haven’t received a single applications for the position. He noted that certification changes have also made it harder to find special education teachers.

“Because of certification changes by the state, it is difficult to recruit special education teachers at the secondary level with certification in the content areas along with their special education certification,” La Ruche said. “An example might be a special education teacher with a certification in earth science.”

It’s not just changes with certifications that are contributing to the issue though, according to Van Scoy. Due to widespread budget cuts by school districts several years ago, Van Scoy said that people were reluctant to get into education because of a lack of jobs available.

“There were a lot of new teachers out there in 2011, 2012 and 2013 looking for jobs and there were no jobs because we cut our budgets due to reductions in state aid,” Van Scoy said. “What happened at that point is that college students stopped going into education because they were being told that there were no jobs. “Now it’s six years later, teachers are retiring and we don’t have people moving into the field.”

Van Scoy acknowledged that the state has taken some recent steps in the right direction by offering some flexibility to districts with middle-level certifications and said that he hopes they continue in that direction.

Sholes echoed Van Scoy’s wishes for the state to broaden their certifications and make them less restrictive. He also thinks that the state should offer incentives like tuition discounts to encourage enter those low-supply areas.

When asked whether or not the state has ever reached out for suggestions on how to help the issue of teacher shortages, Sholes quickly replied, “No, never. I’ve never had anyone call me up for my opinion on that from the state or even our own representatives.”