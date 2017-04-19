State of Emergency/Bays & Harbors in Wayne County
Wayne County Office of the Sheriff
Barry Virts, Sheriff
April 19, 2017
State of Emergency on A ll Bays and Harbors in Wayne County , NY
Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steven LeRoy and Sheriff Barry
Virts, pursuant to Executive Law Article 26, have declared a Special State of
Emergency exists for all Wayne County bays and harbors; Sodus Bay, Port Bay,
East Bay, Blind Sodus Bay, Pultneyville Harbor and Bear Creek Harbor in Wayne
County, NY.
By Special Order, effective Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. motorized
boat traffic must operate at IDLE SPEED ONLY CAUSING NO WAKE on the
county’s bays and harbors. The Wayne County bays and harbors are at higher
than normal water levels. Lake Ontario and Wayne County bays and harbors are
reported to be at or above flooding level (247.3 feet).
Although recent boat traffic on all the Wayne County bays and harbors has been
minimal, increased boat traffic would create a hazardous situation, property
damage and shoreline erosion.
Public safety concerns are floating debris and submerged obstructions usually
visible, property damage and shoreline erosion from high water level and
motorized boat traffic wakes.