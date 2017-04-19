State of Emergency/Bays & Harbors in Wayne County

Wayne County Office of the Sheriff

Barry Virts, Sheriff

April 19, 2017

State of Emergency on A ll Bays and Harbors in Wayne County , NY

Wayne County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steven LeRoy and Sheriff Barry

Virts, pursuant to Executive Law Article 26, have declared a Special State of

Emergency exists for all Wayne County bays and harbors; Sodus Bay, Port Bay,

East Bay, Blind Sodus Bay, Pultneyville Harbor and Bear Creek Harbor in Wayne

County, NY.

By Special Order, effective Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. motorized

boat traffic must operate at IDLE SPEED ONLY CAUSING NO WAKE on the

county’s bays and harbors. The Wayne County bays and harbors are at higher

than normal water levels. Lake Ontario and Wayne County bays and harbors are

reported to be at or above flooding level (247.3 feet).

Although recent boat traffic on all the Wayne County bays and harbors has been

minimal, increased boat traffic would create a hazardous situation, property

damage and shoreline erosion.

Public safety concerns are floating debris and submerged obstructions usually

visible, property damage and shoreline erosion from high water level and

motorized boat traffic wakes.