SPENCER WET, LOOKS TO THEIR UPCOMING RoC EVENT

WILLIAMSON, NY…Heavy all day rains on Thursday have forced track officials to cancel racing on Friday, May 26. “The grounds are just too wet,” commented track promoter John White. “We have puddles all over the grounds. The track will be ok, but no one can get in and park.”

This will set the stage for the RoC modifieds to take to the track on Friday, June 2. Joining the full blown modified teams will be the New York SuperStocks in their first appearance at Spencer in 2017. Last year Bob Frisbee Jr. won the Superstock opener at Spencer. In the five Super Stock races run at Spencer in 2016, there were five different winners.

As for the RoC division, it was Mike Leaty picking up the Spencer June RoC win in 2016. Starting in 1994, with the birth of the RoC qualifying series, Spencer Speedway has seen its share of top named drivers taking the series wins; Chuck Hossfeld (5 wins), Jan Leaty (4 wins), Mike Leaty (4 wins), Daren Scheer (2 wins), T.J. Potrzebowski (1 win), George Kent (1 win) and J.R. Kent (1 win). Between the Kent’s and the Leaty’s the series races seem to be a “father-son” event at Spencer.

Race time on June 2 will be fifteen minutes earlier than normal, starting at 7 p.m. sharp.

Spencer Speedway is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, NY, along Route 104 in the Town of Williamson. Spencer Speedway is the local “NASCAR Place to Race” for Central New York in 2017. Points earned each week at Spencer are counted as part of the national NASCAR Whelen All-American Point Chase.

For more information go to: www.spencerspeedway.org.