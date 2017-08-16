Special Election in Walworth shows No change for Clerk position

With all but a few absentee ballots yet to be counted (at 10:45pm on Wednesday evening 8/16/17)

the unofficial vote count for the special election in Walworth follows:

On the issue of “Should the Town Clerk position be changed to an appointed rather than elected position?”

Walworth voters chose Status Quo.

Unofficially the totals were: 1231 NO and 181 YES.

There do not appear to be enough absentee ballots to affect any change to the outcome.

The Walworth Town Clerk position will remain on the ballot as an elected position for this year’s November elections. It is a four year term.