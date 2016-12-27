Sodus man killed in one car crash

State Police out of Lyons responded to a report of a one vehicle crash at 9:45 p.m. on Monday (12/26) on Route 88, just south of Fairville Maple Ridge Road in the Town of Arcadia.

The driver, Thomas Knepp, age 30, of Ridge Road in Sodus was southbound on Route 88 when he lost control, travelling off the west shoulder of the road, striking a driveway culvert before going airborne with the vehicle.

The vehicle smashed into a tree and Knepp died instantly.

Speed is believed to be the cause of the accident which is still under investigation.