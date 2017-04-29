Six men arrested after patronizing prostitute in Ontario

A tip from a Town of Ontario resident to a road patrol deputy of suspicious activity in the Ontario area deputies revealed information of an ad on the social media website Backpage.com of a female soliciting money for sex in the Ontario area.

Deputies began the investigation on April 4th. Through social media they arranged a meeting with the female who was advertising sexual services for money. The female, a heroin addict, prostituting herself for money to buy heroin, agreed to assist deputies in further investigations of people patronizing a person for prostitution. Police would not devolve how much the prostitute was charging, or for how long the meetings had been going on.

On Wednesday, April 26, Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies assisted by members of WayneNET, and Seneca County Sheriff’s Office deputies continued their investigation of persons answering the ad on the social media website; Backpage.com to meet a female at the Budget Inn on Route 104 in the Town of Ontario for the purpose of exchanging money for sex.

Further investigation lead to the arrest of six (6) men who solicited to “patronize a person for prostitution”.

Charged with Patronizing a Person for Prostitution in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor;

Michael J. Fischer, 45, of 1135 Brooktree Lane, Webster, NY

Leopoldo Gil Sanchez, 33, of 6051 South Centenary Road, Sodus, NY

Dr. Robert L. Smith, 47, of 5320 Wells Curtice Road, Canandaigua, NY

James W. Barr, 59, of 1213 Creekside Trail, Webster, NY

Timothy J. Sullivan, 56, of 2362 Route 21, Palmyra, NY

Robert M. Assisi, 53, of 5970 Jerusalem Dr. Cicero, NY

Each of the defendants was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Ontario Justice Court on June 23, 2017 at 4:00 p.m.

Thompson Health CEO Michael F. Stapleton, Jr., issued the following statement regarding Dr. Robert Smith:

Robert Smith, MD, voluntarily notified Thompson Health administration of his arrest for a misdemeanor earlier this week as part of a prostitution sting in Wayne County. Dr. Smith, a member of the health system’s medical staff for 15 years, requested and was granted an immediate leave of absence from the medical staff. Additionally, he was immediately suspended as an employee of Thompson Health.

The female who posted the original ad will not be identified as further investigations may be conducted. She has been referred to substance abuse counseling services and is awaiting in-patient placement at this time.