State Troopers report a one car accident at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday(12/31/16) on Lake Road, just east of Lakeside Road in Ontario. A vehicle operated by Steven Azzano, age 21, of Brick Church Road in the Town of Ontario is currently undergoing surgery at Strong Memorial Hospital. Police indicate the vehicle he was operating left the roadway and struck a tree.

More details

as they are made available.