SCHOOL BUDGET RESULTS (so far)
Election Results as of 10:30 pm, 5/16/17*
(*will be updated as information is received)
Sodus Central
Budget passed 206 to 73
Proposition (bus reserve & purchase) passed 212 to 64
Winning School Board seats
3 seats: Laura Steffler-Alampi
Tracy Sergeant (write in)
Tara Peterson (write in)
Marion Central
Budget passed 215 to 54
Proposition 2 (use of bus reserve) passed 224 to 45
Winning School Board seats
2 seats Keith Kendricks
Rob Marshall
Lyons Central
Budget passed 224 to 87
Proposition 2 (bus purchase reserve) passed 252 to 57
Proposition 3 (establish capital reserve) passed 228 to 78
Winning School Board seats
2 seats Rena Reed (4 years term)
Paul Fera (3 years term)
Wayne Central
Budget passed 1180 to 447
Winning School Board seats
3 seats Ron Miller
Pamela Pendleton
Steven Gallaher
Gananda Central
Budget passed 182 to 82
Proposition 2 (bus purchase) passed 176 to 88
Winning School board seats
2 seats William Buchko (3 years term)
Greg Whitney (3 year term)