SCHOOL BUDGET RESULTS (so far)

Election Results as of 10:30 pm, 5/16/17*

(*will be updated as information is received)

Sodus Central

Budget passed 206 to 73

Proposition (bus reserve & purchase) passed 212 to 64

Winning School Board seats

3 seats: Laura Steffler-Alampi

Tracy Sergeant (write in)

Tara Peterson (write in)

Marion Central

Budget passed 215 to 54

Proposition 2 (use of bus reserve) passed 224 to 45

Winning School Board seats

2 seats Keith Kendricks

Rob Marshall

Lyons Central

Budget passed 224 to 87

Proposition 2 (bus purchase reserve) passed 252 to 57

Proposition 3 (establish capital reserve) passed 228 to 78

Winning School Board seats

2 seats Rena Reed (4 years term)

Paul Fera (3 years term)

Wayne Central

Budget passed 1180 to 447

Winning School Board seats

3 seats Ron Miller

Pamela Pendleton

Steven Gallaher

Gananda Central

Budget passed 182 to 82

Proposition 2 (bus purchase) passed 176 to 88

Winning School board seats

2 seats William Buchko (3 years term)

Greg Whitney (3 year term)