Rhonda Vincent – Queen of Bluegrass – in Sodus Oct. 8th!

October 8 – Bluegrass Concert in Sodus: The Sodus Rotary Club’s Annual Bluegrass Concert will be held on Sunday, October 8th at Sodus Central School Auditorium at 2:00 pm. (Meet and Greet with renowned musical Artist Rhonda Vincent at 12:30). Tickets are $30 at the door. Food & Drinks Available. Rhonda Vincent, known as the “Queen Of Bluegrass” is a firecracker of talent that powers one of the hottest shows in any genre of music!

