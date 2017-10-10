Pedestrian Struck in Walworth, Guarded Condition

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports a collision in the Town of Walworth where a pedestrian was struck.

It is alleged that Roger E Drouin of Teresa Drive in the Town of Walworth was walking northbound on Teresa Drive when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The operator of the vehicle Stephen F Mazzochetti of Fetzner Road in the Town of Greece was operating his 2003 Chevy van when he became distracted went into the opposite lane and struck Drouin from behind.

Drouin was transported VIA Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is listed in Guarded condition. The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff was assisted by the Town of Walworth Fire, Ambulance, and Wayne County ALS. The investigation to the collision is ongoing.