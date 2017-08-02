Palmyra Police Chief…In the right spot at the right time

Palmyra Police Chief Sherman Yates was walking into the Community savings Bank on May 26th, to wish retiring manager good luck.

As luck would have it, just as Chief Yates was walking into the bank, a woman was attempting to cash a stolen check. The woman panicked when she saw the uniformed officer and told the cashier she forgot something in her car and beat a hasty retreat. Unfortunately, the woman left her identification and the stolen check behind.

“On the surveillance video it shows her glancing over at me four times. The glances were comical,” said the Chief. “As soon as the girl exited the store, one of the cashiers held the check up and stated she was glad I came in when I did,” he added.

Through the surveillance video and identification left behind, the woman was identified as Breonna Burrows, age 24, of 117 Nyrtle Street in Rochester. She was picked up at the Monroe County Jail where she had been incarcerated for an unrelated Criminal Impersonation charge.

Burrows was charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree; Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree and Attempted Grand Larceny. She was arraigned in Palmyra Village Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on $500 cash/$1000 bond to reappear in Court on August 8th.

Records show Burrows has prior arrests for Criminal Impersonation and assorted charges.

The check was stolen from an elderly woman out of the town of Brighton