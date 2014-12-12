Times of Wayne County
One store owner fed up with Food Stamp abuse

waynetimes WayneTimes.com December 12, 2014

Newark Save-A-Lot store owner, Mike Breen, has seen his share of food stamp abuse over the years, but an incident on Monday (12/8) was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

A man entered the store with an accomplice, and using his EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) card, purchased five cases of water. He then exited the store and on the side of the store building began emptying the bottles, one by one.

The man intended to empty the bottles of water that cost taxpayers a total of $18.35, then take the empty bottles back into the store and cash them in for the 5¢ per bottle deposit.

In this case the man would have netted a total of $6 for his efforts.

The EBT card program is an electronic system that allows State Welfare Departments to issue benefits via a magnetically-encoded payment card. Common benefits provided (in the United States) via EBT are typically of two general categories: food and cash benefits.

Food benefits are federally authorized benefits that can be used only to purchase food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to Eric Breen, the EBT cards can only be used for food products – no paper, or soap products. Unfortunately, EBT card abusers work the system in order to garner a bit of extra cash, all too often for tobacco, alcohol in stores, or illegal drugs on the streets.

Mike Breen was steamed when seeing EBT users legally use their benefits for non-nutritional items such as snacks and sugared drinks, but the bottle emptying that has been going on for years pushed him over the edge. He recalled one man coming in for 10 cases of water, only to return later with bags of empty water bottles in tow.

With video camera in hand, Mike confronted the man, later identified as Alex Jones, age 21, of Willow Avenue in Newark and told him – in very colorful language – to leave the property.

Breen refused to let Jones back in the store to cash in the bottles he already had emptied. Police were called and Jones and his accomplice were seen leaving the area, carrying cases of water away to the Wegman’s store – where they successfully cashed in the empty bottles.

“It was epic, watching these two guys walking down the street carrying the cases of water,” recalled Mike.
Jones could have been charged with Food Stamp Abuse under the law, but local courts are reluctant to come down hard on small-time EBT card abusers. Records show Jones is unemployed.

Wayne County Department of Social Services (DSS) representative Mary Lippert, had heard of empty bottle deposit fraud, and along with other state DSS workers, has rallied for the practice to be covered by the Misuse of Food Stamps law.

Though Jones was not criminally charged by police for the blatant Misuse of Food Stamps, that did not prevent him from being given the choice of an arrest, or signing an agreement disqualifying and suspending himself from the Food Stamp and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs for a period of 12 months.
Wayne County has suspended EBT cards in the past on several occasions, but is sending a strong message to EBT card abusers that they intend to crack down even harder.

Lippert said Wayne County is now instituting a “Fair Hearing Process” in order to get intentional EBT card abusers taken to task.

First time offenders will lose their EBT card for food stamp use for a 6-month period, second time offenders for a year, and a third strike means a lifetime ban from receiving food stamp benefits.
If you have information regarding Public Assistance Fraud, please contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 315.946.9711 or email tip@co.wayne.ny.us.

  • Danielle

    ::eyeroll:: That is not the norm of people who have EBT. This is an exception. Most of these people are families with kids trying to get by.

    • Jody

      As a grocery store cashier I see more abuse than respectful use of EBT.
      Parents buying healthy food for their kids – the purpose of food stamps – is not the norm. That is just as bad as scamming like that fool in the article did. And it’s not the only food stamps scam being run.
      Most buy crap – chips and pop and processed “foods” with little to no nutritional value. That, sadly, is the norm.

      • Guest

        You don’t get to judge or dictate to what people or eat with their EBT. If they can buy it it means it is an approved food. Do people scrutinize what you buy and eat?
        Do you report any of the fraud? I bet you don’t. And fraud is still not the norm.

      • Danielle

        You don’t get to judge or dictate to what people buy or eat with their EBT. If they can buy it, it means it is an approved food. Do people scrutinize what you buy and eat? Are poor people not allowed treats? People like you complain when they buy potato chips and then you complain when they buy cut of meats you think are not okay for poor people to eat. Should they be eating iceberg lettuce, gristle and entrails to satisfy you?
        And the junk and processed foods are CHEAPER than fresh meats and vegetables. They are trying to get more bang for their buck. If you think they should be eating healthier talk to Congress who just cut food stamps.
        Do you report any of the fraud? I bet you don’t. And fraud is still not the norm.

        • DH

          I’m sorry, but I have to respectfully disagree. I DO get to judge. My taxes paid for the crap that those EBT cards pay for – sugary snacks, junk food. And before you blast me for judging, I have lived in poverty. We lived $5K UNDER the poverty line for 8+ year. I have never been on welfare. Somehow we managed to feed our kids good food without using food stamps. How? No cell phone. No cable. One used car that we shared. Beans and rice and cheese. No soda. Homemade cookies instead of candy and process foods. Hand-me-down clothes. Cheap toilet paper. Used furniture. Keptthe heat low. No air conditioning. The list goes on. There are ways. I’m sorry, but frozen pizzas, Lunchables and Oreos are waaay more expensive than pasta, cheese, fruit and frozen veggies.

        • Abigail Miller

          Danielle. You need to go get a reality check. You are probably someone who abuses it and is trying to “justify it”. It’s not working. I did a research paper on this and YES It is the norm. How can You tell a cashier that she’s wrong? You aren’t going about this right and maybe You should go sit down and think about it for a bit.

        • not_down_with_liberal_lies

          yes poor people buying food on the tax payers dime, should not be allowed treats. treats are a luxury for those who work for it, if it was up to me EBT scum would eat rice 24/7

          • TreatOthersHowUWantToBeTreated

            Ok not all people on ebt are scum. I am disabled awaiting the approval of such and this is through no fault of my own. Are there people who abuse it? Absolutely, but why should someone like myself be limited to rice 24/7. I have paid and still pay taxes just like everyone else and I don’t need some smug punk dictating to me what I can’t eat. I don’t buy expensive seafood I don’t buy expensive steak dinners but god forbid I buy one frozen entree for myself. I should be ridiculed for this? I should be shamed for this? I don’t think so. You nor anyone on this site has ANY right to judge anyone. You alone don’t pay for someone’s ebt and you would be surprised that most of your tax money isn’t spent on this. A very small amount is. Like pennies on the dollar. So how about instead of complaining about people you know nothing about why not complain about how your tax dollars are really spent. It isn’t on SNAP or EBT like you think it is. That is a smokescreen. So many claps for you for being one of the sheep that would rather not look at the real issues. Just be glad the person isn’t selling their food stamps and is actually getting food on them. It is hell to qualify. I should know. No income for over a month before I qualified. I had to borrow from family and eat at family members houses.

      • Philip Schuster

        I understand that EBT users don’t always follow the best nutritional practices, but if you want to criticise them, why not criticise all your customers whenever they buy junk food? The fact is that most people don’t eat as healthy as they should.

      • Rene Burghdorf

        i get food stamps cause i have ssi. I’m allowed to buy soda and snacks. what the big deal for having that. I dont buy seafood i dont like seafood.

        • judypfauhull

          You should think about getting a job and contributing to society Rene like the rest of us. See what I did there Ms Wayne County

      • Aaron

        I am a cashier too, I wait on about 3 to 4 hundred people a day, I see that most people with EBT. buy JUNK FOODS!!!!!!!!!!!!! the kids all have cells phones, dress nice, nails done, nice cars, the parents buy alcohol. Sure there are people that take advanced of the system, but what about the family’s that really need it. Jobs are hard to fine and when you do fine work they have to have 2 to 3 jobs just to make it! The bottom line is they should not be able to buy JUNK FOODS that’s why they are called Food stamps.
        I think that they should change RULES to what you can and cannot buy with EBT. If they can afford to give all there kids cell phones etc. its got to make you wonder WHO’S taking advantage of the system!

  • Kimberly Collins Ortiz

    Shame on them! And kids go to bed and school hungry… Most likely so they can get drinking or smoke money .

  • Guest

    The sheep are doing their job and the highest paid “welfare recipients” are so happy to keep the masses distracted with blaming the poor so you keep paying for their cavier, leer jets and golf trips without uttering a sound. Way to go Breen and all who support your vigilanti, self crowning, heroism. Will the commoners ever wake? Newark… that explains a lot though, nothing better to do than watch what people buy and how they pay and feels proud of his 17 dollar victory. Such an achievement… I live in a small town too, with a slightly more evolved populous. Breen if you are going to strike a pose for the local paper for your superstar action; straighten your tie.

    • Tom

      Michelle if you owned a discount store for decades I’m sure you might better understand how frustrating it might be. It’s not the dollar amount it’s the principle. If you disagree that’s fine but don’t bash Mr. Breen because you have some vendetta against rich people (which he is not). Your comment sounds more like conspiracy theory. And if the populus of your town is so “evolved” they might realize that you improperly used the word. So if you are going to make snarky comments about an honest business man and my town why don’t you at least say it correctly.

      • Guest

        Saw that one a mile away. Predictable lad. Vandetta against the rich… far from it. My child’s god mother was besties with the Wegman’s family here in the Roc and looks down her nose at 5 G wedding gowns and only drinks Voss water. It’s acting like some hero over six bucks when the evening news for decades exposed what all turn a blind eye to and the blaring, nauseating, ignorance of it all. My friends and I are small business owners and just yesterday we all were had by a family we “adopted” for Christmas, but even in it’s immediate wake, we have not been jaded. And as a woman who sat on advisory boards with dignitaries all over the state, from local to Albany; I know how to appear when I am having my photo taken for the public to see. A crooked tie is not snarky, it is something I teach my son’s how to do properly and expect it from an adult feigned self crowning hero. I also know how that shyte works behind the scenes up close in person. My interpretation of evolution is on a very different quantum level than yours … Tom, Thomas, Tommy perhaps… but my town folk cow tip a touch less, though they still do I am sure. But you… you got me pegged there Tommy boy. Have a pint on me and a pat on the back. Name the pub any time any day.

        • John DeValder

          ahh! I see that you noticed the toothpick in that mans eye,but fail to notice the 2by4 in your own!

          • michelle

            i think that verse from the original hebrew translation is a bit off. I see you noticed a fraction of the actual message, but this is why i gave up being an ordained minister in my 20’s and a community advocate in my 30’s, the exasperation of folks who see only what they want but fail to hear. First I have someone misinterpreting my statement as a vendetta against the rich, or assuming I don’t own a small business, now I am self righteous without a birds eye view to my own faults and shortcomings, as I say to my husband from time to time… “well why don’t you just tell me what I am thinking and feeling since you seem to have an expertise on my mind and motives.” Peace and one love, hopefully all of you will one day be people of compassion, empathy and not enmeshed in the cultural folley of cognitive dissonance. Meanwhile take a gander at scores of critical and even cruel commentary in this whole article’s feeds and this is the one chosen as the one of judgment? That says it all.

          • michelle

            oh and btw, i do not support what the man did with the water, it was wasteful and not exactly the most inventive or resourceful means to obtain whatever he may have been wishing to purchase with cash, but this is not some major citizen of the year achievement and the article perpetuates stereo types that are really untrue and are highlighted like plane crashes. So much news and chatter about them and folks catastrophy, suddenly it seems all planes go down. and it demonstrates how very blinded the tax payers are to the 99 percent of their misappropriated tax dollars actual spending. how bout work for the govt for a few years in a program designed to help the urban youth and see what the folks you all respect are doing up close and in person then know how exponentially that happens grand scale. feel free to correct my punctuation, spelling and grammar though if you think that will help our country with the problems that matter most. small fries is small fries, breen just won his glass ceiling two minutes of fame, like the trophy all kids get even the ones like mine who sat in the field and picked flowers during little league soccer, i guess they were proud too of their default prize.

      • michelle

        Oh good sir, I did in fact slam my slack jaw yokel town as well ; ) Improper grammar or not. Them thar here are sum ni#$r haterz too. So shuuuuulllld u wisch 2 korekt mie grahamer oar fenetikz cuz thatz sow Youneek and oarigeenal on this here eeenterrrnet, reading comprehension of context might be an asset in your favor. you can tip cows with my neighbors any day, oh wait my neighbors are cows, the humans live a bit further up the path. just don your camo carharts and ride your quad runner on over, make sure there is a deer strapped acrossed it or better yet squirrel slam trophy pelts.

  • david

    Just saying but theres difference between buying some snake and pop buy I see is 4 24 packs of mountain dow 2 24 pack of pepci all at the top end of brands and alot totly full carts of junk and then I see the EBT card and me not on welfare cant get welfar and have to pinch evry penny I can to servive buying off brand to food so I can aford to eat and still cant buy half what they can even buy low quality food and EBT card holders are practically going down the lane just tawsing what ever in the cart so I stand there with 13 item of generic food cuz that is what I can aford and the EBT hold has a mounten of name brand hum im just saying

  • Douglas Yeomans

    I’m just wondering why a 21 year old male even needs public assistance. I’m looking at 8130 job opportunities on the Rochester craigslist site alone. Learn a trade skill, ya bum. http://rochester.craigslist.org/search/jjj

    • ARLO

      Thanks, you hit the nail on the head.

  • Special Ed

    Food stamps should only be issued to those with a physical impairment..

    • ARLO

      Families do sometimes fall on hard times and need a lift. But, this should be stressed, it should be temporary.

  • Jack Steinkamp

    Wow, the video shows totally two able bodied men that are so lazy they won’t even collect the bottles and cans on the side of the road to get their money. What they did takes more work than actually getting a job. Wayne County should “IMMEDIATELY” disqualify them from any more benefits.

  • not_down_with_liberal_lies

    you chastise the store owner but not the garbage human beings doing this scam? Mike Breen did what any proud american should do, you liberal asswipes just keep turning your heads while the garbage piles higher and higher. fuck the welfare scum that pulls this type of shit. they deserve nothing, let them rot &die , do the world a favor.

  • Aaron Pherrell

    Tax payers should not be paying for EBT/Snap cards. It should be liberal assholes paying for them, such as Cuomo and Obama.

    Also, the owner Breen could help by asking to create jobs instead of criticizing people for needing money for their families!

  • Person

    He was trying to get money to buy diapers. Tell me again what a bad person he is go ahead.