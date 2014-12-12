One store owner fed up with Food Stamp abuse

View the Video

Newark Save-A-Lot store owner, Mike Breen, has seen his share of food stamp abuse over the years, but an incident on Monday (12/8) was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

A man entered the store with an accomplice, and using his EBT (Electronic Benefit Transfer) card, purchased five cases of water. He then exited the store and on the side of the store building began emptying the bottles, one by one.

The man intended to empty the bottles of water that cost taxpayers a total of $18.35, then take the empty bottles back into the store and cash them in for the 5¢ per bottle deposit.

In this case the man would have netted a total of $6 for his efforts.

The EBT card program is an electronic system that allows State Welfare Departments to issue benefits via a magnetically-encoded payment card. Common benefits provided (in the United States) via EBT are typically of two general categories: food and cash benefits.

Food benefits are federally authorized benefits that can be used only to purchase food and non-alcoholic beverages.

According to Eric Breen, the EBT cards can only be used for food products – no paper, or soap products. Unfortunately, EBT card abusers work the system in order to garner a bit of extra cash, all too often for tobacco, alcohol in stores, or illegal drugs on the streets.

Mike Breen was steamed when seeing EBT users legally use their benefits for non-nutritional items such as snacks and sugared drinks, but the bottle emptying that has been going on for years pushed him over the edge. He recalled one man coming in for 10 cases of water, only to return later with bags of empty water bottles in tow.

With video camera in hand, Mike confronted the man, later identified as Alex Jones, age 21, of Willow Avenue in Newark and told him – in very colorful language – to leave the property.

Breen refused to let Jones back in the store to cash in the bottles he already had emptied. Police were called and Jones and his accomplice were seen leaving the area, carrying cases of water away to the Wegman’s store – where they successfully cashed in the empty bottles.

“It was epic, watching these two guys walking down the street carrying the cases of water,” recalled Mike.

Jones could have been charged with Food Stamp Abuse under the law, but local courts are reluctant to come down hard on small-time EBT card abusers. Records show Jones is unemployed.

Wayne County Department of Social Services (DSS) representative Mary Lippert, had heard of empty bottle deposit fraud, and along with other state DSS workers, has rallied for the practice to be covered by the Misuse of Food Stamps law.

Though Jones was not criminally charged by police for the blatant Misuse of Food Stamps, that did not prevent him from being given the choice of an arrest, or signing an agreement disqualifying and suspending himself from the Food Stamp and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programs for a period of 12 months.

Wayne County has suspended EBT cards in the past on several occasions, but is sending a strong message to EBT card abusers that they intend to crack down even harder.

Lippert said Wayne County is now instituting a “Fair Hearing Process” in order to get intentional EBT card abusers taken to task.

First time offenders will lose their EBT card for food stamp use for a 6-month period, second time offenders for a year, and a third strike means a lifetime ban from receiving food stamp benefits.

If you have information regarding Public Assistance Fraud, please contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 315.946.9711 or email tip@co.wayne.ny.us.